Excellent Opening Weekend for Hat Tricks

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks opened the 2022-23 season with a two-game sweep of the Delaware Thunder, winning 5-3 on Friday night and 12-5 on Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks leaned on big offensive performances from Dustin Jesseau, who recorded five goals and two assists in the first two games, and Luke Richards, who notched five points, three goals and two assists, on the Saturday night capper to the series.

Thirteen different players recorded points in the twelve-goal outburst on Saturday night.

Danbury (2-0) continues their four-game home-stand next weekend with two games against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7:30 PM ET at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, October 28th, and at 7PM ET on Saturday, October 29th.

Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call of both games on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks enjoyed a successful weekend between the NAHL and NA3HL levels.

The NAHL Hat Tricks split a two-game road trip to Lewiston against the Maine Nordiques, winning the Friday night game 2-1 and falling in the Saturday matchup 6-3. Maine Black Bear commit Patriks Berzins ('03) took the net for both games and stopped 64 of 71 shots across the weekend, with 26 saves on Friday and 38 saves on Saturday night.

Ryan Johnson ('04) recorded two goals on the weekend while Andrew Eberling ('02) notched two assists on Saturday night.

The NA3HL Hat Tricks ended the weekend on Sunday night with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Norwich Sea Captains.

Roman Winicki ('03) scored both goals, including the OT winner. Ryan Maguire ('02) stopped 38 of 39 shots faced to earn the third win of the season.

The NAHL Hat Tricks return home to face the Maine Nordiques for two games, scheduled for 3:30PM on Friday and 3PM on Saturday.

The NA3HL Hat Tricks are on the road on Wednesday, facing the New Jersey Titans at 12:30 PM, and returning home on Sunday, facing the Norwich Sea Captains at 7PM.

All NAHL and NA3HL games will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL games at the Danbury Arena is complimentary for the duration of the season.

HAT TRICKS HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST 10/29

Saturday, Oct. 29th is the Hat Tricks Halloween Costume Contest! Show off your spook-tacular Halloween costume during first intermission of Danbury's game against the Binghamton Black Bears and you'll be eligible to win some incredible prizes!

