Evolution Explained: Changes Coming to CFL

Commissioner Stewart Johnston shines a spotlight on the football changes coming to the CFL in 2026 & 2027. From the repositioned goalposts and the resized field to the automatic play clock and the modified rouge, here's a closer look at the next big step in professional football in Canada.







