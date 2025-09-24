Evolution Explained: Changes Coming to CFL
Published on September 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Commissioner Stewart Johnston shines a spotlight on the football changes coming to the CFL in 2026 & 2027. From the repositioned goalposts and the resized field to the automatic play clock and the modified rouge, here's a closer look at the next big step in professional football in Canada.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 23, 2025
- Lions Sign American Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead - B.C. Lions
- BC Lions Host Toronto Argonauts in Fifth Annual Orange Shirt Day Game this Friday - B.C. Lions
- Stampeders Team up with World Vision Canada - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Release Turay - B.C. Lions
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.