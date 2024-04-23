Everything You Need to Know About the Empire Division Finals

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the Motor City Rockers and the Binghamton Black Bears prepare to clash in the Empire Division Final. Having faced each other five times already this season, with the Black Bears holding a slight advantage with three wins to the Rockers' two, anticipation is high for this playoff series.

The schedule for the division final is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, April 26th @ Big Boy Arena, 7:35 PM

Game 2: Saturday, April 27th @ Visions Veterans Memorial, 7:00 PM

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, April 28th @ Visions Veterans Memorial, 6:00 PM

The first game of the series will kick off at Big Boy Arena on Friday, April 26th, at 7:35 PM. This promises to be a thrilling opener as both teams hope for an early advantage.

Fans eager to secure their seats for Game 1 can purchase tickets online exclusively at rockershockey.com. Additionally, the Family Four Pack offer is still available for those looking to enjoy the game with loved ones. To take advantage of this deal, use promo code FAM4PACK, or reach out to Connor Jakacki via email (connor@rockershockey.com) or phone (313-944-0625).

For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, they will also be available at the Box Office.

As the tension builds and the excitement mounts, hockey enthusiasts across the Empire Division eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling playoff series. With both teams hungry for victory, fans can expect nothing less than an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and passion on the ice.

