Every Touchdown of Week 8: United Football League

May 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Big Dawgs, Big Plays. TDs of the Week presented by Underdog Fantasy. Check out every touchdown of Week seven of the UFL season featuring the San Antonio Brahmas, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Arlington Renegades, St. Louis Battlehawks, Memphis Showboats, and the DC Defenders.

