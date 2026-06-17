EVERY Touchdown from Week 2!
Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Every touchdown from CFL Week 2 in one place.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Elks to Honour Dwayne Mandrusiak's 50 Seasons of Service - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Bring Back Playmaker Jermaine Jackson - B.C. Lions
- Harris Headlines Week 2 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Among CFL Players of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Add a Pair of Offensive Linemen - Edmonton Elks
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - CFL
- All-CFL Kicker Lewis Ward Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
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