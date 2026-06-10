EVERY Touchdown from Week 1!

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Relive all the biggest plays, game-changing moments, and highlight-reel scores from the opening week of the CFL season. Catch every touchdown from across the league in one video.

Which touchdown was your favourite?







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