EVERY Touchdown from Week 1!
Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Relive all the biggest plays, game-changing moments, and highlight-reel scores from the opening week of the CFL season. Catch every touchdown from across the league in one video.
Which touchdown was your favourite?
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2026
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