Every Touch from Justin Rankin's Impressive 2026 Debut!

Published on June 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin was unstoppable against Ottawa.

From explosive runs to game-changing catches, Rankin put together one of the most dominant performances of the week, finishing with 196 yards from scrimmage and a highlight-reel touchdown in Edmonton's season-opening win over Ottawa. Watch every big play from the Elks' dynamic playmaker in this complete highlight package.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 14, 2026

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