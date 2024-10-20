Every Goal of Matchday 38!
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Sounders FC's Round One Best-Of-Three Matchup against Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids to Face LA Galaxy in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Colorado Rapids
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Details Unveiled - New York City FC
- MLS Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Seattle in Round One Best-Of-3 Series to Begin Postseason Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Schedule for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, October 29 at 7p MT in 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Opener - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Finish 2024 MLS Regular Season Second in Western Conference Standings with 64 Points After 2-1 Defeat in Houston on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Take Far More Than Just 3 Points from Decision Day in 2-1 Victory over Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- Navarro, Fernandez Tally Goals, Beaudry Makes MLS Debut in Rapids' Decision Day Result Against Austin - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with Portland Timbers on Decision Day - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Finishes Regular Season Best in the West - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.