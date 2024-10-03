Every Goal of Matchday 36!
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024
- Five Points: Mitja Scores - New York City FC
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC - Fan Appreciation - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Defeats St. Louis City 1-0 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns Pivotal 3-0 Western Conference Victory on the Road at Vancouver - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Austin FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Win over Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Connor Ronan Scores First Goal of Season, Rapids Fall to Top-Seeded LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Earns Shutout Win over Portland Timbers - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Edged 1-0 Versus LAFC at BMO Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Suffer 3-0 Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Clinches a Spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Columbus Crew on the Road, Clinch Historic First Supporters' Shield Title for the Club - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Fall to Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Win 4-3 against Nashville SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Martínez Lifts CF Montréal over Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-3 to Charlotte FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Official Club Statement - FC Cincinnati
- Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.