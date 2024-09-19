Every Goal of Matchday 33!
September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024
- San Jose earns draw after late Paul Marie goal to keep Heritage Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Fall 4-2 on the Road to Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Take Down First Place LA Galaxy with 4-2 Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Plays to 2-2 Home Draw with San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders FC
- Austin FC Draws 1-1 with LAFC - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-2 Defeat to Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- Cannon Makes Rapids Debut, Edwards Opens MLS Account in Road Loss to Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting Records 4-1 Victory over Colorado - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play Vancouver Whitecaps FC to 1-1 Draw - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 at Home against FC Cincinnati - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Rallies for Draw for 2-0 Hole - Club de Foot Montreal
- Carles Gil records multi-assist performance to match Steve Ralston's club record 73 assists - New England Revolution
- 'Caps set new road record as White scores in his return - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
