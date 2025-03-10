Every Goal of Matchday 3!

Just three weeks into the regular season, we're down to eight undefeated teams and two perfect starters. Early struggles already provoked some catenaccio tactics. There's an unexpected early pacesetter in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race and the defending MLS Cup champion is on the ropes.

