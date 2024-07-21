Every Goal of Matchday 28!
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2024
- New York Red Bulls Loan Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan - New York Red Bulls
- Rapids Reclaim Rocky Mountain Cup, Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Eight Matches - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Explode with Four Goals to Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.