Every Goal of Matchday 27!

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024
- D.C. United Win 3-2 against Minnesota United FC on the Road - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Drops Road Match at Seattle Sounders FC - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United Draws New York City FC 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Draws Charlotte FC. 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Score Late Goal to Earn Three Road Points at San Jose - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeated 3-2 by D.C. United - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Draws 1-1 at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- Cabral, Bassett Notch Goals, Rapids Fall Short Against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Visitors Score Goal in 86th Minute to Break Deadlock; Quakes Look Ahead to Saturday Road Match vs. Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Plays to a 1-1 Draw with Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Downed by Union, 5-1 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Complete 2-2 Against New York Red Bulls - Club de Foot Montreal
