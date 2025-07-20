Every Goal of Matchday 26!

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 26 featuring bangers from Messi, Luca Orellano, and Denis Bouanga!







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.