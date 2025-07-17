Every Goal of Matchday 25!
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025
- Defender David Martínez Departs Inter Miami CF as Loan Expires - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Earn Vindication in Dominant 3-0 Victory over Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 16 - LA Galaxy
- San Jose salvages point with Josef Martínez goal in final five minutes - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Real Salt Lake Ending 10-Match Home Unbeaten Streak - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC (0) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Austin FC Completes Season Sweep of LA Galaxy with 2-1 Road Win - Austin FC
- RSL Extends Unbeaten Run with 1-0 Win in Portland Behind Gonçalves Finish, Cabral Heroics - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Wins Third Straight with 1-0 Victory in Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3 - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps get over 40 MLS points in fewest games in club history - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Fall despite Campana's Brace - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Suffers 3-0 Setback to Nashville SC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Continues Home Dominance with 3-0 Win over Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Narrowly Defeated 0-1 by LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Blows out Inter Miami CF, 3-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.