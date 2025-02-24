Every Goal of Matchday 1!
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2025
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Debut with 2-0 Win over Defending MLS Champion LA Galaxy - San Diego FC
