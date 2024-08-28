EVERY GOAL of Leagues Cup 2024!
August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
A total of 227 goals were scored during Leagues Cup 2024!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #leaguescup #ligamx #soccer
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024
- D.C. United Sign Christian Benteke to a Contract Extension Through 2025 - D.C. United
- Keys to the Match: Third Time Lucky - New York City FC
- U.S. Soccer to Celebrate Fans When USMNT Takes on Canada in KC - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Homegrown Defender Bode Hidalgo - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Announces Collaboration with Ethiopian Football Federation - D.C. United
- 'Caps Advance to Third Straight TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Reaches Open Cup Finals - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.