Every Goal from Matchweek Four
Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS, Victory+ and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026
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