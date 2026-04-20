Every Goal from Matchday 8!
Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 8 including bangers from Leo Messi, Timo Werner, and Rafael Navarro!
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 8 - MLS
- Leo Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 8 - Inter Miami CF
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring a Brace Versus the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8 - Charlotte FC
- Midfielder Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Game-Winner at Orlando on Saturday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Jose earns first win at LAFC since 2020 and opens 4-0-0 on road for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Falls 4-1 to San Jose in First Home Loss of 2026 - Los Angeles FC
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