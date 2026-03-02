Every Goal from Matchday 2!
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 2 including bangers from Lionel Messi, Anders Dreyer, and Thomas Müller!
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026
- 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime to Feature MLS All-Stars Taking on the Best of LIGA MX in Charlotte - MLS
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Matías Galarza on Loan - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC Announces Plans to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a New Official Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter - Toronto FC
- D.C. United, DC Power FC and Baltimore Ravens Host Youth Engagement Event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore Ahead of B-MORE United Day Match - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Secures Second Straight Home Win with 2-0 Victory over St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 to San Diego FC on the Road at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Orlando City SC Drops 4-2 Result to Intrastate Rivals Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 2-4 Win Comeback Win on the Road over Orlando - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.