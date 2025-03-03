Every Goal from Matchday 2! Suarez, Forsberg, Baribo & More
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.