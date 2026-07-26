MLS Major League Soccer

Every Goal from Matchday 18!

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Enjoy every goal from Matchday 18 including bangers from Luis Suárez, Joseph Paintsil, and Carles Gil!

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026


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