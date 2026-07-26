Every Goal from Matchday 18!
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 18 including bangers from Luis Suárez, Joseph Paintsil, and Carles Gil!
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026
- Injury Update: Germán Berterame - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Defeats FC Dallas, 1-0, at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sporting KC Suffers 4-0 Defeat at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
- Reid Roberts' Second-Half Goal Allows Quakes to Keep Pace on Points with First-Place Vancouver - San Jose Earthquakes
- Galaxy Earn Point on the Road in 105th California Clásico - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Four; Beats Sporting Kansas City, 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses - Real Salt Lake
- Suárez Winner Secures Sixth Consecutive Victory for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
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