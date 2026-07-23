Every Goal from Matchday 17! Antoine Griezmann, Son Heung-Min, Luis Suárez, and More!
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 17 including bangers from Luis Suárez, Son Heung-Min, and Marcel Hartel!
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes and Apollo Announce Official Sleeve and Go-To-Market Partnership, Bringing the AI GTM System to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Signs Academy Forward Benjamin Flowers to Record Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Hosts 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils New Renderings of Bank of America Stadium Renovations - Charlotte FC
- Aleksandr Guboglo Loaned to Stade de Reims - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Extends Unbeaten Streak against LA Galaxy Earning a 3-1 Win on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Elgersma Records First Career Goal in Galaxy Loss to St. Louis - LA Galaxy
- Postgame Note: Debutant Loïc Williams Nets Stoppage Time Winner in Rapids Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Routs San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on the Road - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Rescue Point in 2-2 Draw against FC Dallas at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1 in First Home Match After World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Suffers 3-1 Setback at LAFC in MLS Return - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes fall in return to MLS play but remain tied on points for first place in West - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with Portland Timbers - FC Dallas
- Loïc Williams Scores Stoppage-Time Game-Winner to Defeat San Diego 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Scores Twice Late to Beat Seattle on Return to MLS Action - Austin FC
- Sporting KC Earns 2-1 Victory over Minnesota - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Draw 1-1 against Houston Dynamo FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Luis Suárez Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws 2-2 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Robert Lewandowski Makes MLS Debut in 3-2 Road Loss vs. Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Suárez Brace, Plambeck's First MLS Goal Power Inter Miami CF to Victory over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- Crew Return with Setback - Columbus Crew SC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Scores Four to Outlast Vancouver - FC Cincinnati
- CLTFC restarts MLS season with draw against ATL - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play D.C. United to 1-1 Home Draw in Return from World Cup Break - Houston Dynamo FC
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