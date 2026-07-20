Every Goal from Matchday 16!

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 15 including bangers from Kevin Kelsy, Son Heung-Min, and Marcel Hartel!

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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