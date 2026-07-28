CFL Canadian Football League

EVERY CFL Touchdown from Week 8!

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Watch every touchdown from Week 8 of the 2026 CFL season, featuring incredible catches, powerful runs and unforgettable scoring plays from across the league.

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