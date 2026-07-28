EVERY CFL Touchdown from Week 8!
Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Watch every touchdown from Week 8 of the 2026 CFL season, featuring incredible catches, powerful runs and unforgettable scoring plays from across the league.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Lions Bring Back OL Christian Olmstead to Practice Roster - B.C. Lions
- Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week - CFL
- Former Rough Rider Jim Evenson to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Legendary EE Coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Ink OL Ashmore - Calgary Stampeders
- Evenson and Ivy Round out Cfhof Class of 2026 - CFL
- Legendary Lions Running Back Jim Evenson to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame - B.C. Lions
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