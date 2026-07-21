EVERY CFL Touchdown from Week 7!

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Watch every touchdown from Week 6 of the CFL season, featuring incredible catches, powerful runs and unforgettable scoring plays from across the league.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

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