EVERY CFL Touchdown from Week 5!
Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Watch every touchdown from Week 5 of the CFL season during FanDuel Canada Day Weekend, featuring incredible catches, powerful runs and unforgettable scoring plays from across the league.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Sign East Division All-CFL Receiver Kiondre Smith to Contract Extension - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Adams Jr. Tops CFL Players of the Week - Calgary Stampeders
- James Butler Earns Player of the Week Selection from CFL - B.C. Lions
- Adams Headlines Fanduel Canada Day Weekend Players of the Week - CFL
- Stampeders Sign DL Manns - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink DB Bolden & LB Rayam - Toronto Argonauts
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