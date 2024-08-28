Every Brennan O'Neill Goal from the 2024 Regular Season

August 28, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







The first overall pick in the 2024 College Draft goes pro. Watch every goal from generational talent Brennan O'Neill in his first season with the Denver Outlaws.

