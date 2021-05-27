Everett Offense Overpowers C's in Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians dropped their second straight game to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Wednesday night, as the C's failed to keep up with the high-powered 'Sox offense in a 7-3 loss.

After the AquaSox - considered by many as one of the most talented rosters in all of Minor League Baseball - started the scoring with a run in the first, Vancouver scored two in the second to lead 2-1. Tanner Morris worked a lead-off walk before Luis De Los Santos singled to put two men aboard. Sebastian Espino singled home Morris then a free pass to Eric Rivera loaded the bases. Everett induced a double play that forced home a run to give the C's a one-run advantage.

The 'Sox used a three-run third to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Four consecutive hits scored two runs to start the inning before a sacrifice fly plated the third run of the stanza to put the Mariners affiliate up 4-2 as they led the rest of the way.

Right-hander CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-1) battled through four innings in his fourth professional start. The #10 Blue Jays prospect faced 20 batters and gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts, though he showed flashes of brilliance with two perfect stanzas.

Davis Schneider hit his second home run of the season in the fourth to bring the Canadians within one, but a run in the top of the sixth and two in the seventh for the AquaSox put the game away.

Cobi Johnson was the only C's hurler to not allow a run. The right-hander tossed two shutout innings of relief in the eighth and ninth that included three strikeouts.

De Los Santos paced the offense with two hits, but the C's managed only one hit in 13 attempts with runners in scoring position as they fell to 12-8 on the year.

These two teams meet again on Thursday night. Vancouver has yet to name a starter while the AquaSox will send right-hander Emerson Hancock to the hill. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

