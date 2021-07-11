Everett Erupts Early, Kirby Fans Eleven in Blowout Win

EUGENE, Ore. - The Everett AquaSox (38-19) hit around for six runs in the first inning and George Kirby struck out a career high 11 batters over seven innings as the 'Sox cruised to their fourth consecutive win over the Eugene Emeralds (34-24), 13-1. The 'Sox now have a +174 run differential (404-230) for the season, the best among all 150 MiLB and MLB teams.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The AquaSox grabbed the lead after only two at bats when Patrick Frick hit a solo home run over the left centerfield wall. First inning RBI doubles from Jack Larsen, Cade Marlowe and Jake Anchia built the lead up to 6-0 in the opening frame. Anchia's third inning two-run home run drove in Larsen to increase the lead to 8-0. Connor Hoover doubled in the next at bat, scoring one play later on an RBI single from Zach DeLoach, giving the Frogs a 9-0 after three innings.

Hoover doubled again in the fifth inning and DeLoach then singled him home for the second consecutive at bat to make it a 10-0 game. Shenton completed the 'Sox scoring when he blasted a three-run home run, putting the AquaSox then ahead, 13-0.

Carter Aldrete prevented the Emeralds from getting shut out with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring the final run of the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

Kirby picked up the victory by pitching a professional career high of seven innings , allowing only four hits, one earned run and one walk. He set another career high, striking out 11 batters. Through his two starts in July, Kirby is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA, 12 IP, 7 H 1 ER, 3 BB, 19 K.

David Ellingson closed out the game with two perfect innings, striking out two batters. Ellingson has not given up an earned run in his last 11 appearances, going 16.2 innings with 11 hits, four walks and 21 strikeouts. The AquaSox bullpen over the last four games has now pitched 7.1 innings, allowing only one hit, no runs, one walk and eight strikeouts. AquaSox pitchers have only walked two batters over the last three games and nine batters in the last six games, striking out 10 or more batters in seven consecutive games.

The Frogs hit three home runs for the third straight game. Eight players had multiple hit nights and all nine batters in the starting lineup scored at least one run. Eight of the 19 AquaSox hits went for extra bases, five doubles and three home runs. Offensively, the AquaSox have scored 41 runs over the last four games but have also struck out 55 times during that stretch.

Hoover went 3-for-5, with two doubles and two runs, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Polcovich was three-for-four and has reached base safely three times or more in four consecutive games. Polcovich also has a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .458 during that stretch with a .581 on-base percentage. Anchia was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, one run and three RBIs. Anchia is batting .385 in his past seven games, with four multiple-hit games during that stretch and has a streak of four consecutive games with an RBI. Frick went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs and an RBI. Frick is hitting .344 over his past eight games and has scored a run in seven consecutive games. Shenton was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs; he has four home runs and 12 RBIs through nine games in July. Marlowe went 2-for-5 with a double, run and two RBIs. Marlowe is hitting .344/.382/.781 through seven games in July with six runs, 12 RBIs, six doubles, a triple and two home runs. Marlowe has a double in six of his past seven games and has two or more RBIs in five or his last six games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The final game of the AquaSox-Emeralds six-game series will take place on Sunday, July 11 at 5:05 p.m. RHP Taylor Dollard will start for the AquaSox. Dollard is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA in two starts since being promoted to Everett back on June 19. He was 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts for Low-A West Modesto. Tune in with Steve Willits for the radio pregame show beginning at 4:50 p.m. The AquaSox will begin a six-game series against the Tri City Dust Devils beginning on Tuesday July 13 at Funko Field.

