Everett AquaSox Unveil 35th Anniversary Logo

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox are excited to celebrate 35 continuous years of professional baseball in Everett and Snohomish County. This leads to the proud unveiling of the Everett AquaSox 35th Anniversary logo. The 35th Anniversary logo uniquely connects the past and present Major League affiliations of the Everett AquaSox.

In 1984 Bob and Margaret Bavasi relocated the club from Walla Walla to Everett and they were known as the Everett Giants. The San Francisco Giants were the parent club of Everett from 1984 until the 1995 season. The club became known as the AquaSox for the 1995 season and began the longest-running Major League affiliation in the Northwest League with the Seattle Mariners - currently standing at 24 seasons.

"Our 35th Anniversary logo represents our past affiliation with the Giants and our longstanding relationship with the Mariners," General Manager Danny Tetzlaff said. "Everett is a great community and we are very fortunate to call it home for 35 years. We have big plans for 2019 and can't wait to see what the next 35 years will bring!"

The 35th Anniversary logo announcement is just the beginning of an event-filled year. The 2019 season promises to have even more to look forward for everyone. The AquaSox plan to have limited edition 35th Anniversary merchandise available in the Frog Shop starting in May. In addition to the limited-edition merchandise, the AquaSox plan to celebrate their anniversary on a special night during the season.

Fans can place deposits for 2019 full season tickets, suite rentals, picnics or group outings by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

