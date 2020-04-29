Everett AquaSox Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

April 29, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, WA - The Everett AquaSox today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AquaSox fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Everett AquaSox as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Everett community. For every $10 donated, the AquaSox will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"Supporting the local community is a top priority for the AquaSox, so we are happy to join Minor League Baseball in this nationwide effort," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "This effort will allow us to not only support our local food banks at this very difficult time, but also recognize our essential workers for all they are doing for the community."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from AquaSox fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Everett AquaSox at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2020

Everett AquaSox Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.