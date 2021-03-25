Everett Adds Game Times to 2021 Schedule

March 25, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - After releasing the much-anticipated 2021 schedule, the Everett AquaSox added official game times for the upcoming season. As the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, the Frogs' 2021 season will include 60 home games.

The 2021 schedule features a new structure; each homestand starts on Tuesday and ends on Sunday, making Monday an automatic off day for all teams. This season features two 1:05 p.m. games, falling on Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 17. Excluding the Fourth of July, all Sunday games will start at 4:05 p.m. As always, the rest of the games will start at 7:05 p.m.

"We are excited to announce our game times for the 2021 season as we prepare for the return of AquaSox baseball," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We can't wait to welcome our loyal fans back to Funko Field."

Promotional nights will be announced on a later date. Call the AquaSox Front Office (425) 258-3673 or email ticketing@aquasox.com to put down a deposit for your ticket plan, ask questions about the upcoming season or inquire about mobile ticketing.

Keep up with the AquaSox in the off-season! For updates on the 2021 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on social media, @EverettAquaSox, or check the website, AquaSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from March 25, 2021

Everett Adds Game Times to 2021 Schedule - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.