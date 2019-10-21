Everett Adds Game Times to 2020 Schedule

October 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - After releasing their 2020 schedule last week, the Everett AquaSox added official game times for next summer.

This year, the schedule features two morning Kids Day games, on Wednesday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 28. Both games will start at 11:05 a.m. As always, regularly scheduled weekday and Saturday games will be at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday afternoons will stick to their standard 4:05 p.m. start. To close the regular season, the Frogs will play on Labor Day- Monday, September 7- at 4:05 p.m.

"After an amazing 2019 season, we're excited to see what 2020 has in store for the AquaSox," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "On behalf of the Front Office staff, we can't wait to have everyone back at Funko Field."

Fans can place deposits for 2020 full season tickets, suite rentals, picnics or group outings by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett. Promotional nights will be announced on a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.