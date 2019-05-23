Everblades to Hold Annual Equipment Sale on June 2

ESTERO, Fla. - With the Florida Everblades' 21st season in the ECHL now complete, the team announced on Thursday that it will hold its annual equipment sale on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Among the items available for sale are pants, gloves, helmets, sticks, a limited selection of game-worn jerseys, used goaltender equipment, team apparel, used skates, and other miscellaneous equipment. All items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those attending the equipment sale should enter in the recreation side of Hertz Arena, which is located on the northeast corner of the building. Once inside, customers should form a single-file line outside the Everblades' locker room door.

Purchases can be made with either cash or credit card. No checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Everblades' equipment sale are final.

For questions and more information regarding the equipment sale, please contact Everblades equipment manager John Sellars via email (johns@floridaeverblades.com).

