Everblades Suffer Second-Straight Loss

December 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Everblades (5-2-0-0) dropped their second consecutive game and second setback of the season 7-4 to the Orlando Solar Bears (4-1-0-0) on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Only 43 seconds into the first period, Everblades forward Blake Winiecki put Florida on top. The Everblades went ahead 2-0 at the 12:50 mark, defenseman Myles Powell scored his first goal of the season. Orlando responded late in the first period with a tally by Ryan Lohin (16:27).

The Solar Bears had a busy second period with three unanswered goals. The flurry of goals began with a goal by Tristin Langan (1:49). Then, Orlando took over the lead by Jimmy Huntington (7:40). Orlando extended their lead to 4-2 at the 12:32 mark, as Aaron Luchuk scored his first goal of the season. Late in the second period, Everblades forward Levko Koper scored off of a rebound to narrow Orlando's lead to 4-3 (18:21).

Orlando began the third period with an early goal by Chris LeBlanc (0:21). Almost four minutes later, Orlando forward Nikita Pavlychev scored to make it a three-goal lead (4:40). Blades forward Huntebrinker responded to make it a two-goal game three minutes later (7:43). However, Orlando iced the game with an empty net goal by Ryan Lohin, which was his second tally of the game.

The Everblades will return to Hertz Arena this Saturday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. to ring in 2021 against the Orlando Solar Bears. All tickets that were originally purchased for the game that was previously scheduled on December 30 -- will be honored on Saturday, January 2.

