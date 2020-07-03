Everblades Sign of Goaltender Cam Johnson

ESTERO, Fla.- Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced on Thursday the signing of goaltender Cam Johnson for the 2020-21 season.

The goaltender is returning for his second season with the Everblades and his fourth professional season. In the 2019-20 season, Johnson appeared in 21 games with a .925 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average (GAA).

"Cam was an instrumental part of our locker room by providing a positive attitude, driven mindset and some comedic relief," said Ralph. "Cam's work ethic and dedication showed as the second half of the season he was excelling and showing he is a number one."

Johnson made his professional debut with the AHL's Binghamton Devils in the 2017-18 season, where he appeared in 29 games. He also played 10 games for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder in the same season.

Prior to making his professional debut, Johnson played at the University of North Dakota. He logged a career record of 56-26-12 along with a .914 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA. In the 2015-16 season, Johnson helped lead his collegiate team to a NCAA Division I National Championship.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

