Everblades Sign Defenseman Alex Jaeckle

September 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that they have signed defenseman Alex Jaeckle for the 2021-22 season. Jaeckle will be entering his second full season of professional hockey and his first with the Everblades.

Jaeckle, a native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, appeared in 44 games for the Norfolk Admirals during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, racking up three goals and seven assists before being traded to the Adirondack Thunder. The right-hander played 21 games for the Thunder during the 2019-20 season, netting one assist.

Prior to entering the ECHL, Jaeckle played four years of college hockey at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. He was a mainstay for the Golden Griffins, racking up 28 points -- six goals and 22 assists -- through 113 career appearances.

Jaeckle also played three seasons of junior hockey. He appeared in just two games for the Springfield Jr. Blues before spending two seasons with the Johnstown Tomahawks, both of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Jaeckle played 80 games for the Pennsylvania-based Tomahawks, tallying eight goals and 13 assists.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23rd against the Jacksonville Icemen.

