Everblades Partner with MDA for First Responders Weekend

February 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters to honor first responders on First Responders Weekend on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13.

These nights will honor all of the first responders who work tirelessly, especially throughout the pandemic. The Blades will don specialty first responders jerseys on both Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association is so excited to be partnered up with the Florida Professional Firefighters from District 11 and the Florida Everblades again this season," said Erin Randall, Firefighter Partnerships Regional Manager. "The partnership with the Blades, and our annual First Responders Weekend brings so much awareness to the MDA and our mission to transform the lives of people affected by neuromuscular disease."

The Florida Everblades and MDA will show their appreciation to first responders by offering a Buy 1 Get 1 FREE ticket offer for the annual First Responders Weekend. All of the ticket proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"This year's First Responders Weekend is so meaningful to us because of the unprecedented year with the pandemic, coupled with the continous importance of our first responders in Southwest Florida," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We are looking forward to teaming up with the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and MDA for a great cause and a great couple of nights at Hertz Arena."

The Florida Everblades will take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, March 12 and then will face the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, March 13.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.