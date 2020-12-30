Everblades Look to Bounce Back at Orlando

December 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - After the first loss of the season on the road on Monday, 5-3 against the Jacksonville Icemen (2-4-1-0), the Florida Everblades look to return to the win column against the Orlando Solar Bears. Wednesday will mark the second meeting of the season between the Everblades and the Solar Bears. The Blades topped the Bears on Dec. 12 by a score of 4-2 at Hertz Arena. Devin Cooley made his first professional start in net for Florida and earned the victory with 20 saves on 22 shots.

The Blades boast a trio of league-leading forwards with Alex Kile, Cameron Hebig, and Blake Winiecki. All three lead the ECHL in points (seven) among active skaters. Kile, Hebig, and Winiecki all scored goals on Monday against the Icemen.

Scouting the Solar Bears: The Solar Bears enter tonight's contest 3-1-0-0 and come fresh off a 3-2 overtime victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday night. Forward Tristin Langan punched in the game-winning goal after 5:49 had gone by in the sudden death period. Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor made 33 saves on 35 shots, including four in overtime.

Michael Lackey is the other goaltender on the roster for the Solar Bears, and it's possible that the rookie could see his first professional action tonight against the Everblades.

--

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

BROADCAST: All Florida Everblades games are available to watch this season on FloHockey.TV. Fans can also listen to all the action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.