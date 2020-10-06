Everblades Bolster Blue Line with Gluchowski Signing

October 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Nolan Gluchowski for the 2020-21 season.

Gluchowski, 26, split last season in the ECHL between the Idaho Steelheads and Toledo Walleye, where he recorded a total of nine goals and 11 assists over 42 games. The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Wixom, Michigan enters his third professional and ECHL season.

Prior to turning pro, Gluchowski spent three years in the USHL playing for the Tri-City Storm and Sioux Falls Stampede. Gluchowski captained the Storm for the first part of the 2013-14 season before joining the Stampede.

After his stint in the USHL, Gluchowski attended St. Lawrence University, where he played 133 games and amassed 71 points over four years with the Saints.

Gluchowski is the 17th player to agree to terms with Florida for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the upcoming season in December, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2020

Everblades Bolster Blue Line with Gluchowski Signing - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.