Everblades Announce Swampee Sprint Virtual 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced Friday that the team has organized a virtual 5K run/walk charity race called the Swampee Sprint, which will take place Friday, May 22nd to Friday, May 29th. A portion of the proceeds will benefit eight of the 'Blades charitable partners: 4 Words Foundation, Africa 6000 International, Animal Refuge Center, Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Lee Health Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association, National Coalition for Patriots & Passion Foundation.

"Our organization wanted to create a unique opportunity to team up with our charitable partners who are in need during this time," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President. "We hope that the local community of SWFL along with communities from all over the world will register to participate and raise much needed funds for a wide range of different charitable organizations that continue to need our support."

There are two packages to choose from to participate in the Swampee Sprint Virtual 5K Run/Walk:

All Star Package - $50

Two (2) Everblades masks

One (1) ticket for one (1) game in October or November in Terrace West

One (1) player autographed 2019-20 program

One (1) entry into the Swampee Sprint Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Starter Package - $35

Two (2) Everblades masks

One (1) 2019-20 program

One (1) entry into the Swampee Sprint Virtual 5K Run/Walk

The individual with the best time will receive an Everblades team autographed stick!

What is a Virtual 5K?

A Virtual 5K (or any other virtual race) is a race that you choose to complete wherever you would like. You can walk, run, use a treadmill, or participate in another race. The beauty of a virtual 5K race is that you can run the race at your pace wherever you choose.

How far do I run?

For this race, you will run or walk 5 kilometers or 3.1 miles. You can track your progress using several different options such as a GPS watch or your smartphone via many apps (Nike+ Run Club, MapMyRun, Runkeeper, etc.).

What do I do after I finish my race?

Submit a screenshot or photo of your treadmill or App/GPS tracker to show your completed 5K on one of our social media platforms with #SwampeeSprint and #Blades5K, or send to [email protected] with the subject heading "Swampee Sprint Results."

How long do I have to finish the race?

The race period will begin Friday, May 22nd at 5:00 a.m. EDT and will go until Friday, May 29th at 10 p.m. EDT.

Everblades Charitable Partner Organizations

4 Words Foundation - To raise awareness about the importance of health screenings in the early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer, as well as financially assist those who need additional cancer tests and screenings.

Africa 6000 International - To provide clean, safe water throughout the continent of Africa.

Animal Refuge Center - Non-Profit animal welfare society that is a non-euthanasia organization dedicated to caring for all owner surrendered cats and dogs we have received into our care.

Boys & Girls Club of Lee County - To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

Lee Health Foundation - Raising awareness about the need for donations and distributing much-needed funds to ensure quality health care at Lee Health. We are grateful that millions of dollars have been raised. Donations are made by everyday people giving what they can, as well as those with the means for creating lasting legacies. Most importantly, every gift comes from the heart and goes to support lifesaving health care for the people and patients of Southwest Florida!

Muscular Dystrophy Association - Families are at the heart of MDA's mission. We wake up every morning to create more hope and answers for families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases that take away physical strength and mobility. We do this by finding research breakthroughs across diseases, caring for kids and adults from day one and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

National Coalition for Patriots - To uplift, honor and salute our veterans by providing both financial assistance and personalized advocacy to help enrich their lives.

Passion Foundation - To provide shade structures over playgrounds to help protect children from the sun's harmful rays as well as help educate everyone on the effects of the sun and our skin.

