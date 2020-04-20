Everblades Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released their regular season home schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Everblades open their 23rd ECHL campaign at home against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, October 17th at the Hertz Arena.

Eight different opponents are set to visit the Hertz Arena during this coming 36 game regular season, with a bulk of the 'Blades' opposition coming against foes from the South Division. The Everblades will host two teams from outside their division, the Newfoundland Growlers (North) & Idaho Steelheads (Mountain), for three home games each. The Growlers are the last team to win the Kelly Cup in the 2018-19 season and Idaho hasn't been to Southwest Florida since the 2015-16 season.

Most of Florida's home contests fall on either Friday or Saturday nights this coming season. The Everblades play 10 tilts on Friday, 15 contests on Saturday, 10 on Wednesday and 1 on Monday. Almost two-thirds of the 36 total home games will fall between December and February.

Norfolk & Orlando will visit Florida 6 times, the most of any teams coming to Estero for the upcoming season. The Everblades will see their other in-state rival, Jacksonville, on 5 occasions at Hertz Arena. South Carolina (5), Atlanta (4) and Greenville (4) will also make stops to Southwest Florida for the 2020-21 season. All game dates and times are subject to change.

October 2020 (3 home games)

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7pm

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:30pm

Saturday, October 31 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7pm

November 2020 (3 home games)

Friday, Nov. 13 vs. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7pm

December 2020 (7 home games)

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7pm

Wednesday, Dec. 9 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7:30pm

Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7pm

Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7pm

Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm

January 2020 (5 home games)

Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7pm

Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. Atlanta Gladiators @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, Jan. 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7:30pm

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Norfolk Admirals @ 7pm

February 2020 (9 home games)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm

Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ 7pm

Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:30pm

Friday, Feb. 19 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7pm

Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7:30pm

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Newfoundland Growlers @ 7pm

March (6 home games)

Wednesday, March 10 vs. Idaho Steelheads @ 7:30pm

Friday, March 12 vs. Idaho Steelheads @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 13 vs. Idaho Steelheads @ 7pm

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm

Friday, March 26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 27 vs. Atlanta Gladiators @ 7pm

April (3 home games)

Wednesday, April 7 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm

Friday, April 9 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm

Saturday, April 10 vs. Atlanta Gladiators @ 7pm

