Everblades Add Goalie Hildebrand

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday that goaltender Jake Hildebrand has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Hildebrand, 27, played in 39 games with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) last season posting a record of 16-18-4, to go along with a 3.50 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Since turning pro in 2015, the Butler, Pennsylvania native has played in 182 ECHL games with a 76-76-16 record, 3.51 GAA, and .896 SV%. Hildebrand was a member of the Allen Americans 2016 Kelly Cup Championship team. During the Americans' run to the Kelly Cup, Hildebrand put up a record of 3-2-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .849 SV%. Hildebrand has also played in three AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, Hildebrand played collegiately at Michigan State where he appeared in every game for the Spartans during his junior and senior seasons. He was named as the Big Ten's Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year as a junior and also earned First Team All-American honors.

