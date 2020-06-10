Events for All Highlight Father's Day Weekend at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are making sure Father's Day Weekend for dads of Crustacean Nation will be special with three unique events at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The weekend festivities include the following events:

DINNER ON THE DIAMOND (Saturday, June 20, 7-9 p.m.; Gates open: 6 p.m.)

The Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a seated dinner on the infield of 121 Financial Ballpark. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with a cocktail hour running from 6-7 p.m. Seating is limited to 40 tables (2-4 people per table). Dinners must be purchased in advance no later than Wednesday, June 17 by contacting the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Dinner of the Diamond menu is as follows:

Appetizers (serves two people)

Mayport JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail - $15

Seasonal Fruit Salad - $10

Tortilla Chips & Salsa - $7

Entrees

Chicken - $35

Features garden salad with ranch or Italian dressing, chicken marsala, yellow rice, buttery garlic green beans and a freshly baked dinner roll.

Steak - $40

Features garden salad with ranch or Italian dressing, 12 oz. prime rib with au jus gravy, red skinned mashed potatoes, buttery garlic green beans and a freshly baked dinner roll.

Dessert (serves one person)

Crisp Deep Dished Apple Pie - $8

Brownie Blondies - $5

Liquor - 375 ml

Makers Mark - $25

Bacardi - $20

El Jimador - $20

Sailor Jerry - $20

Tito's $25

Wine - 750 ml

Cabernet - $20

Chardonnay - $20

Merlot - $20

Pinot Grigio - $20

BEER, BACON & FATHER'S DAY BRUNCH (Sunday, June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

The Jumbo Shrimp Father's Day Brunch features a seated brunch on the concourse, with families able to run the bases after they eat. Seating is limited to 40 tables (2-4 people per table). Brunch orders must be purchased in advance no later than Wednesday, June 17 by contacting the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Father's Day Brunch menu is as follows:

Chicken and waffles with bourbon bacon jam ($12)

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a chef supreme 7-inch Belgian waffle, served with whipped butter and drizzled with house-made bourbon bacon jam. Served with complimentary 12 oz. domestic beer or Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary.

Cajun Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits ($12)

It's got the crispy bacon and Cajun Mayport Jumbo Shrimp that satisfies your hunger, and also the grits that pull the whole meal together. Served with complimentary 12 oz. domestic beer or Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary.

Big Daddy Steak & Eggs Sizzler ($15)

Two fried eggs served on steak strips marinated in a fresh jalapeno-pesto, sliced and served on bed of red peppers with a skillet of bacon loaded mashed potatoes. Served with complimentary 12 oz. domestic beer or Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary.

Kids Meal ($7)

French toast topped with powdered sugar served with two scrambled eggs and three slices of bacon.

Soft Drinks

20 oz. Powerade ($2), 10 oz. orange juice ($3), 20 oz. Dasani water ($3), 20 oz. Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite ($3)

Alcoholic Beverages

12 oz. Intuition Shrimp Boat Kolsh ($6), 16 oz. bottled beer ($6), 19 oz. White Claw ($8), 16 oz. draft beer ($6), 24 oz. draft beer ($10), mixed cocktails ($7)

FATHER'S DAY PLAY CATCH MOVEMENT COOKOUT PRESENTED BY NOKONA BALLGLOVES (Sunday, June 21, 3-6 p.m.)

The Jumbo Shrimp are inviting families for a socially-distanced catch on the field. For just $10, fans will receive a cheeseburger, smoked sausage, fries and 12 oz. beer or soda, plus the ability to play catch on the field at 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets can be preordered by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or on www.jaxshrimp.com. Fans may also purchase tickets day-of at the Third Base Gate of 121 Financial Ballpark.

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for each event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for event attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

For more info on Play Catch Movement visit on www.playcatchmovement.org.

