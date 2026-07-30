Eveland's Seven Strong Innings Lead Rockers to 13th Straight Home Win

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers circle the bases

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers circle the bases(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The pitching was the spotlight again, as Eddy Eveland (Delta State) tossed seven innings of two-run baseball, leading the Rockers to a decisive 10-2 victory over the Madison Mallards.

The Rocker righty handed Madison his best pitches Wednesday night, lasting seven innings and allowing just three hits, two runs, and one walk. Additionally, Eveland struck out five Mallards and made it his fifth straight start of at least five or more innings pitched.

The offense also jumped on Madison early, as the new faces in town took hold of the scoring. Dawson Schmidt (St. Cloud State) hammered a grand slam in a wild third inning that saw Green Bay tack on five runs total. Schmidt started his Rocker debut with a three-hit day while adding four RBIs.

Mason Avant (Tallahassee State CC) and Isaac Verbruggen (Carroll) shut down the rest of the Mallards' order in the 8th and 9th, leading to Green Bay's 13th straight home win. The Rockers have now not lost at Capital Credit Union Park since July 4th.

The Rockers head on a four-game road trip tomorrow, beginning with a two-game set in Battle Creek, followed by two in Royal Oak. You can listen to each game live on WNFL 99.7 and 101.9.

The Rockers return home on Monday, August 3, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's free hot dog night and Bark in the Park! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Dani Maus Duo! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2026

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