Evansville's Feasey, Dunn Named Warrior Hockey Co-Players of the Week

March 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Brennan Feasey and Cory Dunn of the Evansville Thunderbolts have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for March 7-13.

The duo combined for six goals, including both game-winners, and two assists in leading Evansville to a pair of big wins over Birmingham and moving the Thunderbolts closer to clinching a playoff position.

On Friday, Feasey scored a pair of second-period goals to give Evansville a 3-2 lead. After Birmingham tied the game in the third, Dunn, who earlier had two assists in his first game with the Thunderbolts, scored in the 12th round of the shootout to give Evansville the 4-3 win. The 12-round shootout matched the second-longest shootout in SPHL-Âhistory.

The following night, Feasey recorded his second two-goal performance of the weekend, finding the net twice in the first period, while Dunn once again provided the late-game heroics, scoring just 56 seconds into overtime to give Evansville another 4-3 win over the Bulls.

Also nominated: Colton Fletcher, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 5a), Donald Olivieri, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, +3, gwg), Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, +9), Brady Fleurent, Knoxville (2 gp, 3g, +3), Michael Snow, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Sean Kuhn, Pensacola (1-0-0, shutout, 35 saves), Alec Baer, Peoria (1 gp, 2g, 3a, +4, gwg), Carter Shinkaruk, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Nick DeVito, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 1a, shg) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (0-3-0, 5.89 gaa, 0.879 save%)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.