Evansville's Brian Billett Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

March 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Brian Billett of the Evansville Thunderbolts was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for February.

Billett went 5-1-1, with a 2.65 goals against average, 0.929 save percentage and one shutout as the Thunder- bolts went 7-2-1 for the month to move to within three points of third place in the SPHL standings.

Facing an average of 38 shots a game, Billett's had two stellar outings against first-place Peoria early in the month. On February 7, Billett stopped all 45 Rivermen shots, including 19 in the first period alone, as he shut out Peoria 2-0. A week later, Billett was again tested in the opening 20 minutes, making 20 saves en route to a 41- save performance in Evansville's 3-2 shootout win over Peoria. In addition to his 41 saves, Billett stopped all four Rivermen attempts in the shootout.

Signed by the Thunderbolts on December 5, the Goose Creek, SC native is 8-3-3 with a 2.87 goals against aver- age and 0.917 save percentage for Evansville. Now in his fifth professional season, Billett earned 2018-2019 All- SPHL Second Team honors as a member of the Pensacola Ice Flyers when he ranked second in save percentage (0.926), third in goals against average (2.11) and fourth in wins (19).

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (11 gp, 6g, 4a, 2 gwg), Max Cook, Fayetteville (12 gp, 4g, 10a, +7), Max Milosek, Huntsville (5-2-1, 2.35 gaa, .919 sv%, 2 so), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (11 gp, 4g, 11a), Dylan Denomme, Macon (12 gp, 3g, 12a, +6), Chase Perry, Pensacola (4-3-3, 2.43 gaa, .909 sv%), Nick Neville, Peoria (12 gp, 2g, 5a), Dakota Klecha, Quad City (9 gp, 3g, 4a) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (3-2-1, 2.11 gaa, .926 save%)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.