Evansville's Austin Plevy Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for December.

Plevy led the SPHLÃ¢ÂÂin points last month, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists in just nine games as the Thunderbolts went 8-1-0 in December and moved into the thick of the playoff chase. Evansville currently sits just three points out of second place after going 11-2-2 in their last 15 games.

Plevy recorded a point in all nine games in December, including six multi-point games and four three-point outings. Plevy is currently riding an SPHL season-best 17-game scoring streak that began on November 15, tallying 30 points during that span.

A native of Langley, BC who is in his first professional season, Plevy currently leads the SPHL in points (34), assists (21-tied) and power play assists (10), while ranking third with 13 goals (tied).

Before turning pro, Plevy played for the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he graduated in three years with a degree in sport management. While at Amherst, Plevy earned 2017-18 Hockey East All-Academic Team honors. In 2018-2019, Plevy attended Northeastern as a graduate transfer where he helped the Huskies capture the Hockey East title.

Runner-up: Alec Hagaman, Peoria (9 gp, 8g, 6a, +7)

Also nominated: Jacob Barber, Birmingham (8 gp, 3g, 6a), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (8 gp, 6g, 4a, +7), Max Milosek, Huntsville (5-1-1, 2.52 gaa, .923 sv%), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (10 gp, 7g, 5a), Danny Cesarz, Macon (7 gp, 5g, 6a, 2 gwg), Jake Kupsky, Pensacola (4-0-0, 1.73 gaa, .931 sv%), Taylor Pryce, Quad City (9 gp, 1g, 4a) and Colton Wolter, Roanoke (8 gp, 4g, 5a)

