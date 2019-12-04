Evansville Thunderbolts Weekend Preview

December 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, Ind: After winning three of the last five past games on the circus road trip, including both games in Quad City this past weekend, the Thunderbolts return to home ice, for the first two of five straight home games, against the Macon Mayhem on Friday, and the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday. Friday is Indiana Donor Network Night, while Saturday will be both Peanuts Night, as well as Boy Scout Night.

Week In Review:

On Wednesday night in Knoxville, the Thunderbolts would take an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Seth Swenson, however the Ice Bears would soon take a 2-1 lead. Stanislav Dzahkov scored to tie the game on a breakaway in the second period, in his first game back in Knoxville since his trade to the Thunderbolts, tying the game at 2-2. However Knoxville would take over, and score five unanswered goals to win, 7-2. In bounce back fashion, the Thunderbolts would get their first shutout of the season, winning 3-0 on Friday night in Quad City. Taylor Makin scored twice in the third period to open the scoring, while Connor Sanvido added an empty net goal late. Parker Gahagen made 34 saves, in his first professional shutout victory. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts built a 4-0 lead in the first 30 minutes. Austin Plevy opened the scoring in the first period, while in the second period, Jake Smith scored twice on the power play, and Derek Sutliffe made it 4-0 with the Thunderbolts' first shorthanded goal of the season. Quad City would storm back in the remainder of the contest, coming as close as 4-3, but the Thunderbolts were able to hold on for the victory, and the weekend sweep.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts take on the Macon Mayhem on Friday night, at 7:15pm, for Indiana Donor Network Night. Saturday night's game will be Teddy Bear Toss Night, where you can toss new teddy bears onto the ice after the Thunderbolts' first goal, which will go to local children's charities. Puck drop for Saturday's game against the Birmingham Bulls will be at 7:15pm.

Scouting the Opponent:

- Macon Mayhem:

â¦ Record: 3-9-2, 8 Points, 9th Place

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Marcus Ortiz (7 Goals)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Stephen Pierog (13 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Kevin Entmaa (3-6-1, .920 Save %)

â¦ Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. MAC: 1-1-0

The Mayhem took on the Pensacola Ice Flyers twice this past week, starting Wednesday night in Pensacola. Down 2-0, Stathis Soumelidis cut the Ice Flyers lead in half in the first period, while Daniel Perez scored to tie the game in the early second period. Down 3-2 later in the period, Marcuz Ortiz would again tie the game, 3-3, before Pensacola pulled away in the third period to win 6-3. On Saturday night in Macon, Jimmy Soper would score the opening goal to give Macon the lead in the first period, and tied 1-1 going into the second period, scored once again to give Macon a 2-1 lead. However, the Ice Flyers would come back to tie, and again pull away in the third period to win, 4-2.

- Birmingham Bulls:

â¦ Record: 6-5-2, 14 Points, 6th Place

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Matt Fuller (7 Goals)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Josh Harris (15 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Artt Brey (6-4-2, .932 Save %)

â¦ Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. BHM: 0-1-0

The Bulls would start the weekend on a tough note, being shut out 4-0 by the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday night, in Huntsville. Returning home to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, the Bulls would tie the game twice, as Jacob Barber made it 1-1 in the first period, and Mike Davis made it 2-2 in the third period, but Pensacola would get the upper hand just as they did against Macon, winning 3-2. Saturday night in Roanoke, the Bulls built up a 2-0 lead, on a first period goal by Barber, and a third period tally from Matt Fuller. Roanoke would come back to tie the game, 2-2, before Fuller would score his second goal of the game in the final minutes, proving to be the game-winning goal, saving Birmingham from being swept on the weekend.

Transactions:

Tuesday, 11/26: D Carl Greco placed on 21 Day Injured Reserve

Tuesday, 11/26: D Kenton Helgesen placed on 30 Day Injured Reserve

Wednesday, 11/27: D J.T. Walters signed to standard contract

Monday, 12/2: F Scott Donahue placed on team suspension

Tuesday, 12/3: D Zachary Borsoi acquired from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern

Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional

hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey

League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.